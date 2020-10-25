Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

