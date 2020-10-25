Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 245,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

