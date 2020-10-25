Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of HMS worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. FMR LLC grew its position in HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 778,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,724,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.19 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.