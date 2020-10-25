Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1,022.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 455,758 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

