Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $248,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,955,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,902,000.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

