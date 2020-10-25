Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

