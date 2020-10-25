Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

