Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 835.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.77 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

