Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

