Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

