Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dynex Capital worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,025.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.02 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $370.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

