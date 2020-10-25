Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AZZ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AZZ by 41.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AZZ opened at $35.36 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

