Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

