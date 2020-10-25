Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gray Television worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

