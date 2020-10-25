Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,831,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,075.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

