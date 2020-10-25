Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graham worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,837,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $411.79 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $657.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

