Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,741 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

