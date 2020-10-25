Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 40,614 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of WSFS Financial worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

