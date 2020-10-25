Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 11,115 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.