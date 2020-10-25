Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

