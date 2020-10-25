Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 1,420.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,592.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.02. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.