Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $192.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

