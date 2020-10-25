Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,696 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,942,000 after buying an additional 122,334 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $313,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.