Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

