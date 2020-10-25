Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,299 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.