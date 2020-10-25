Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. BidaskClub raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $41.68 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.