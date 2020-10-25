Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra raised Dana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 51.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 764,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

