Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

