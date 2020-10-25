Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.98. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,321 shares of company stock worth $6,901,843. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

