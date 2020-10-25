Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

NYSE:TH opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

