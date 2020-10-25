Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $6.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.84.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of GPI opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

