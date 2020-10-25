Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

