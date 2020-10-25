Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

