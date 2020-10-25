Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $72.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

