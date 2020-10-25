William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.26 and a 200-day moving average of $468.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

