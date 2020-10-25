West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-4.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$4.55 EPS.

NYSE WST opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

