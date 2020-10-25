WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 5,364 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 145.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 271,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 160,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $273,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

