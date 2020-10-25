WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 13,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

