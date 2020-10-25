WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 5,625 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

