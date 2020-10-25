WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 8,453 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

