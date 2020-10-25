WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.13% of Kopin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOPN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.78. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

