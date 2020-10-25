WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.