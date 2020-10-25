WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

