WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.