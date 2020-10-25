WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $102,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

