Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

