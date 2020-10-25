Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 184 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 184 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 179.82.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

