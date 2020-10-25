Vitru Limited’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) Quiet Period Will End on October 28th

Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 28th. Vitru had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Vitru’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 629,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Vitru comprises about 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 2.73% of Vitru at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

