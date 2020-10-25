Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

