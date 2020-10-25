Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82,824 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.